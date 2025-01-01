Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast;>Q</span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>uality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!</span></strong></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;></span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Well-maintained & road-ready <br /></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;></span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Competitive pricing & financing available <br /></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;></span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Trusted brands & models</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Don’t miss out on these great deals! </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Want more details on this specific vehicle? <br />Give us a call 289-252-1583</span></p><p> </p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Selling Dealer: JC&DC Motors</span></strong></p><p> </p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee</span></strong></p>

2016 RAM 1500

207,371 KM

Details Description Features

$18,799

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12640956

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

JSC Auto Sales

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

647-470-9092

  1. 12640956.734630475?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33768
  2. 12640956
  3. 12640956
  4. 12640956
  5. 12640956
  6. 12640956
  7. 12640956
  8. 12640956
  9. 12640956
  10. 12640956
  11. 12640956
  12. 12640956
  13. 12640956
  14. 12640956
  15. 12640956
  16. 12640956
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,799

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
207,371KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7HT5GS110052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!

 

Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.

 

Well-maintained & road-ready
Competitive pricing & financing available
Trusted brands & models

 

Don’t miss out on these great deals!

 

Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Give us a call 289-252-1583

 

Selling Dealer: JC&DC Motors

 

Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JSC Auto Sales

Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium I | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | Alloys for sale in Cobourg, ON
2016 Buick Regal Premium I | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | Alloys 136,601 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT Limited | Auto | Nav | Cam | Pano Roof | 1 Owner for sale in Cobourg, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT Limited | Auto | Nav | Cam | Pano Roof | 1 Owner 67,467 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Journey R/T | AWD | V6 | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys ++ for sale in Cobourg, ON
2011 Dodge Journey R/T | AWD | V6 | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys ++ 317,257 KM $1,995 + tax & lic

Email JSC Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JSC Auto Sales

JSC Auto Sales

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

Call Dealer

647-470-XXXX

(click to show)

647-470-9092

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,799

+ taxes & licensing>

JSC Auto Sales

647-470-9092

2016 RAM 1500