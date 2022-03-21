Menu
2016 Rockwood Signature

0 KM

Details

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

905-372-5822

2016 Rockwood Signature

2016 Rockwood Signature

8329SS

2016 Rockwood Signature

8329SS

Location

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4

905-372-5822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8870603

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Travel Trailer
  Fuel Type Propane
  Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4

