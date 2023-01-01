2016 Subaru Forester

$17,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 2 , 4 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10218132

10218132 Stock #: 23152A

23152A VIN: JF2SJCBC8GH559338

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 152,421 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.