$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru Forester
2.5i
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
152,421KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10218132
- Stock #: 23152A
- VIN: JF2SJCBC8GH559338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,421 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
