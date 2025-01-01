$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback
5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i w/Limited Pkg
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,385 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited is a compact crossover SUV that combines Subaru's signature all-wheel-drive capability with a suite of features aimed at comfort and safety.
Engine and Performance: Under the hood, the Outback 2.5i Limited is powered by a 2.5-liter flat-four engine, delivering 175 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, providing balanced power distribution and enhanced traction. The vehicle achieves an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 25 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway.
Dimensions and Towing Capacity: The Outback offers a wheelbase of 108.1 inches and a ground clearance of 8.7 inches, making it suitable for light off-road adventures. It has a maximum towing capacity of 2,700 pounds, accommodating small trailers or boats.
Interior Features: Inside, the 2.5i Limited trim boasts leather-trimmed upholstery, heated front and rear seats, and a power liftgate for added convenience. The cabin is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen multimedia system featuring Subaru's STARLINK, navigation, and a premium sound system. Standard safety features include Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera
Vehicle Features
