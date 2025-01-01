Menu
<p class= data-start=40 data-end=121><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>The 2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited is a compact crossover SUV that combines Subarus signature all-wheel-drive capability with a suite of features aimed at comfort and safety.</span>​</p><p class= data-start=123 data-end=346><strong data-start=123 data-end=150>Engine and Performance:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Under the hood, the Outback 2.5i Limited is powered by a 2.5-liter flat-four engine, delivering 175 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque.</span> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>This engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and Subarus Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, providing balanced power distribution and enhanced traction.</span> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>The vehicle achieves an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 25 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway.</span> ​</p><p class= data-start=348 data-end=545><strong data-start=348 data-end=383>Dimensions and Towing Capacity:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>The Outback offers a wheelbase of 108.1 inches and a ground clearance of 8.7 inches, making it suitable for light off-road adventures.</span> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>It has a maximum towing capacity of 2,700 pounds, accommodating small trailers or boats.</span> </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=547 data-end=775><strong data-start=547 data-end=569>Interior Features:</strong> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Inside, the 2.5i Limited trim boasts leather-trimmed upholstery, heated front and rear seats, and a power liftgate for added convenience.</span> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>The cabin is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen multimedia system featuring Subarus STARLINK, navigation, and a premium sound system.</span> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Standard safety features include Subarus EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera</span></p><p class= data-start=547 data-end=775> </p><p class= data-start=547 data-end=775><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Stewart Auto Hub Inc. </span></p>

2016 Subaru Outback

200,385 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i w/Limited Pkg

12403305

2016 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i w/Limited Pkg

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,385KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSCNC5G3331426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2016 Subaru Outback