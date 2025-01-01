$12,699+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback
2016 Subaru Outback
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 211,601 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited is a midsize crossover that blends SUV versatility with car-like handling, offering a comfortable ride, strong all-wheel-drive capability, and a refined interior.🔧 Performance & Drivetrain
Engine: 3.6L horizontally opposed 6-cylinder (H6) DOHC 24-valve
Horsepower: 256 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque: 247 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with manual mode and paddle shifters
Drivetrain: Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Towing Capacity: Up to 3,000 lbs (1,360 kg)
Fuel Economy: Approximately 12.0 L/100 km city / 8.6 L/100 km highway
The 3.6L engine provides ample power for highway merging and towing, while the AWD system ensures confident handling in various driving conditions.🛋️ Interior & Comfort
Seating: 5-passenger capacity with leather upholstery
Front Seats: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support and memory function; 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat
Heated Seats: Heated front and rear seats
Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control
Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen with Subaru Starlink, navigation, Bluetooth, USB/iPod connectivity, and 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
Additional Features: Power sunroof, power rear liftgate, proximity key with push-button start, and rearview camera
The cabin is spacious, with high-quality materials and a user-friendly infotainment system, providing a comfortable environment for both driver and passengers.📦 Cargo & Utility
Cargo Volume: 1,005 L with all seats in place; expands to 2,075 L with rear seats folded
Roof Rack: Standard roof rails with retractable crossbars for additional cargo-carrying options
The Outback offers generous cargo space, making it suitable for family trips and outdoor adventures.🛡️ Safety & Driver Assistance
Standard Safety Features: 4-wheel ABS, stability and traction control, multiple airbags, and rearview camera
Available Safety Features: Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, and lane sway warning
The EyeSight system enhances safety by providing advanced driver assistance features, contributing to the Outback's strong safety reputation.📏 Dimensions & Ground Clearance
Overall Length: 4,817 mm
Width: 1,840 mm
Height: 1,680 mm
Wheelbase: 2,745 mm
Ground Clearance: 220 mm (8.7 inches)
The Outback's dimensions provide a spacious interior while maintaining maneuverability, and its high ground clearance is advantageous for off-road driving.
