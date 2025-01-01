Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=40 data-end=121><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>The <strong data-start=4 data-end=40>2016 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited</strong> is a midsize crossover that blends SUV versatility with car-like handling, offering a comfortable ride, strong all-wheel-drive capability, and a refined interior.</span>​</p><hr class= data-start=123 data-end=126 /><h3 class= data-start=128 data-end=159>🔧 Performance & Drivetrain</h3><ul data-start=161 data-end=651><li class= data-start=161 data-end=214><p class= data-start=163 data-end=214><strong data-start=163 data-end=173>Engine</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>3.6L horizontally opposed 6-cylinder (H6) DOHC 24-valve</span></p></li><li class= data-start=215 data-end=272><p class= data-start=217 data-end=272><strong data-start=217 data-end=231>Horsepower</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>256 hp @ 6,000 rpm</span></p></li><li class= data-start=273 data-end=326><p class= data-start=275 data-end=326><strong data-start=275 data-end=285>Torque</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>247 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm</span></p></li><li class= data-start=327 data-end=386><p class= data-start=329 data-end=386><strong data-start=329 data-end=345>Transmission</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with manual mode and paddle shifters</span></p></li><li class= data-start=387 data-end=444><p class= data-start=389 data-end=444><strong data-start=389 data-end=403>Drivetrain</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</span></p></li><li class= data-start=445 data-end=507><p class= data-start=447 data-end=507><strong data-start=447 data-end=466>Towing Capacity</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Up to 3,000 lbs (1,360 kg)</span></p></li><li class= data-start=508 data-end=651><p class= data-start=510 data-end=651><strong data-start=510 data-end=526>Fuel Economy</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Approximately 12.0 L/100 km city / 8.6 L/100 km highway</span> ​</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=653 data-end=738><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>The 3.6L engine provides ample power for highway merging and towing, while the AWD system ensures confident handling in various driving conditions.</span>​</p><hr class= data-start=740 data-end=743 /><h3 class= data-start=745 data-end=771>🛋️ Interior & Comfort</h3><ul data-start=773 data-end=1232><li class= data-start=773 data-end=829><p class= data-start=775 data-end=829><strong data-start=775 data-end=786>Seating</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>5-passenger capacity with leather upholstery</span></p></li><li class= data-start=830 data-end=890><p class= data-start=832 data-end=890><strong data-start=832 data-end=847>Front Seats</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>10-way power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support and memory function; 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat</span></p></li><li class= data-start=891 data-end=952><p class= data-start=893 data-end=952><strong data-start=893 data-end=909>Heated Seats</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Heated front and rear seats</span></p></li><li class= data-start=953 data-end=1017><p class= data-start=955 data-end=1017><strong data-start=955 data-end=974>Climate Control</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Dual-zone automatic climate control</span></p></li><li class= data-start=1018 data-end=1079><p class= data-start=1020 data-end=1079><strong data-start=1020 data-end=1036>Infotainment</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>7-inch touchscreen with Subaru Starlink, navigation, Bluetooth, USB/iPod connectivity, and 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system</span></p></li><li class= data-start=1080 data-end=1232><p class= data-start=1082 data-end=1232><strong data-start=1082 data-end=1105>Additional Features</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Power sunroof, power rear liftgate, proximity key with push-button start, and rearview camera</span> ​</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1234 data-end=1319><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>The cabin is spacious, with high-quality materials and a user-friendly infotainment system, providing a comfortable environment for both driver and passengers.</span>​</p><hr class= data-start=1321 data-end=1324 /><h3 class= data-start=1326 data-end=1348>📦 Cargo & Utility</h3><ul data-start=1350 data-end=1554><li class= data-start=1350 data-end=1411><p class= data-start=1352 data-end=1411><strong data-start=1352 data-end=1368>Cargo Volume</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>1,005 L with all seats in place; expands to 2,075 L with rear seats folded</span></p></li><li class= data-start=1412 data-end=1554><p class= data-start=1414 data-end=1554><strong data-start=1414 data-end=1427>Roof Rack</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Standard roof rails with retractable crossbars for additional cargo-carrying options</span> ​</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1556 data-end=1641><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>The Outback offers generous cargo space, making it suitable for family trips and outdoor adventures.</span>​</p><hr class= data-start=1643 data-end=1646 /><h3 class= data-start=1648 data-end=1682>🛡️ Safety & Driver Assistance</h3><ul data-start=1684 data-end=1916><li class= data-start=1684 data-end=1757><p class= data-start=1686 data-end=1757><strong data-start=1686 data-end=1714>Standard Safety Features</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>4-wheel ABS, stability and traction control, multiple airbags, and rearview camera</span></p></li><li class= data-start=1758 data-end=1916><p class= data-start=1760 data-end=1916><strong data-start=1760 data-end=1789>Available Safety Features</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Subarus EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, and lane sway warning</span> ​</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1918 data-end=2003><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>The EyeSight system enhances safety by providing advanced driver assistance features, contributing to the Outbacks strong safety reputation.</span>​</p><hr class= data-start=2005 data-end=2008 /><h3 class= data-start=2010 data-end=2046>📏 Dimensions & Ground Clearance</h3><ul data-start=2048 data-end=2431><li class= data-start=2048 data-end=2111><p class= data-start=2050 data-end=2111><strong data-start=2050 data-end=2068>Overall Length</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>4,817 mm</span></p></li><li class= data-start=2112 data-end=2166><p class= data-start=2114 data-end=2166><strong data-start=2114 data-end=2123>Width</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>1,840 mm</span></p></li><li class= data-start=2167 data-end=2222><p class= data-start=2169 data-end=2222><strong data-start=2169 data-end=2179>Height</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>1,680 mm</span></p></li><li class= data-start=2223 data-end=2281><p class= data-start=2225 data-end=2281><strong data-start=2225 data-end=2238>Wheelbase</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>2,745 mm</span></p></li><li class= data-start=2282 data-end=2431><p class= data-start=2284 data-end=2431><strong data-start=2284 data-end=2304>Ground Clearance</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>220 mm (8.7 inches)</span> ​</p></li></ul><p> </p><p class= data-start=2433 data-end=2518><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>The Outbacks dimensions provide a spacious interior while maintaining maneuverability, and its high ground clearance is advantageous for off-road driving.</span></p><p class= data-start=2433 data-end=2518> </p><p class= data-start=2433 data-end=2518><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>JC&DC MOTORS</span></p>

2016 Subaru Outback

211,601 KM

Details Description Features

$12,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Outback

Watch This Vehicle
12419157

2016 Subaru Outback

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1744837778
  2. 1744837781
  3. 1744837784
  4. 1744837786
  5. 1744837789
  6. 1744837791
  7. 1744837794
  8. 1744837797
  9. 1744837799
  10. 1744837802
  11. 1744837805
  12. 1744837808
  13. 1744837811
  14. 1744837813
  15. 1744837816
  16. 1744837818
  17. 1744837821
  18. 1744837824
  19. 1744837826
  20. 1744837829
  21. 1744837831
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,699

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
211,601KM
Good Condition
VIN 4S4BSFLC9G3244973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,601 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited is a midsize crossover that blends SUV versatility with car-like handling, offering a comfortable ride, strong all-wheel-drive capability, and a refined interior.​

🔧 Performance & Drivetrain

  • Engine: 3.6L horizontally opposed 6-cylinder (H6) DOHC 24-valve

  • Horsepower: 256 hp @ 6,000 rpm

  • Torque: 247 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm

  • Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with manual mode and paddle shifters

  • Drivetrain: Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • Towing Capacity: Up to 3,000 lbs (1,360 kg)

  • Fuel Economy: Approximately 12.0 L/100 km city / 8.6 L/100 km highway ​

The 3.6L engine provides ample power for highway merging and towing, while the AWD system ensures confident handling in various driving conditions.​

🛋️ Interior & Comfort

  • Seating: 5-passenger capacity with leather upholstery

  • Front Seats: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support and memory function; 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat

  • Heated Seats: Heated front and rear seats

  • Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen with Subaru Starlink, navigation, Bluetooth, USB/iPod connectivity, and 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

  • Additional Features: Power sunroof, power rear liftgate, proximity key with push-button start, and rearview camera ​

The cabin is spacious, with high-quality materials and a user-friendly infotainment system, providing a comfortable environment for both driver and passengers.​

📦 Cargo & Utility

  • Cargo Volume: 1,005 L with all seats in place; expands to 2,075 L with rear seats folded

  • Roof Rack: Standard roof rails with retractable crossbars for additional cargo-carrying options ​

The Outback offers generous cargo space, making it suitable for family trips and outdoor adventures.​

🛡️ Safety & Driver Assistance

  • Standard Safety Features: 4-wheel ABS, stability and traction control, multiple airbags, and rearview camera

  • Available Safety Features: Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, and lane sway warning ​

The EyeSight system enhances safety by providing advanced driver assistance features, contributing to the Outback's strong safety reputation.​

📏 Dimensions & Ground Clearance

  • Overall Length: 4,817 mm

  • Width: 1,840 mm

  • Height: 1,680 mm

  • Wheelbase: 2,745 mm

  • Ground Clearance: 220 mm (8.7 inches) ​

 

The Outback's dimensions provide a spacious interior while maintaining maneuverability, and its high ground clearance is advantageous for off-road driving.

 

JC&DC MOTORS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" 285,249 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Outback 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i w/Limited Pkg for sale in Cobourg, ON
2016 Subaru Outback 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i w/Limited Pkg 200,385 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi A3 4dr Sdn FrontTrak 2.0T Komfort for sale in Cobourg, ON
2017 Audi A3 4dr Sdn FrontTrak 2.0T Komfort 124,101 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,699

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Outback