Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota 4Runner

119,329 KM

Details Description Features

$34,677

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,677

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota 4Runner

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5-DEALER SERVICED!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5-DEALER SERVICED!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

Contact Seller

$34,677

+ taxes & licensing

119,329KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9333421
  • Stock #: W5810
  • VIN: JTEBU5JRXG5287511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 119,329 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED! This DEALER SERVICED SR5 is super clean! Features: NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, POWER MOONROOF, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, FOG LIGHTS, RUNNING BOARDS, 17 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Red Metallic exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2023 Toyota Camry XS...
 3,899 KM
$46,919 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tundra S...
 31,433 KM
$38,922 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma T...
 155,747 KM
$34,906 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory