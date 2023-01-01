Menu
2016 Toyota 4Runner

56,104 KM

$41,988

+ tax & licensing
$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2016 Toyota 4Runner

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

56,104KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9845570
  • Stock #: W5951B
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR6G5381658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 56,104 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED! DEALER SERVICED FROM DAY ONE this LIMITED 5 PASSENGER is in great shape! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, 20 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Beautiful Red Metallic exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

