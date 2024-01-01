Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota Camry

56,558 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota Camry

XSE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Camry

XSE

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
56,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK6GU577765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24044A
  • Mileage 56,558 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cobourg Mazda

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited for sale in Cobourg, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited 92,735 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Cobourg, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 229,339 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Cobourg, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Laramie 151,071 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cobourg Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-1820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Camry