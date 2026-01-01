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<p>The 2016 Toyota RAV4 Limited in stunning white with an AWD drivetrain offers both excellent handling and stylish design. This SUV is perfect for those who desire a combination of space, capability, and sophistication.</p><p>The exterior of this RAV4 includes sleek alloy wheels, while the luxurious black interior offers features like heated seats and a leather steering wheel. Adding to the comfort is the sophisticated leatherette door trim and a sunroof to brighten up your journeys.</p><p>For tech enthusiasts, this RAV4 is equipped with a backup camera, navigation system, and Bluetooth connection for seamless integration of your smart devices. Safety features such as lane assist, parking sensors, and the cutting-edge brake assist provide peace of mind for every drive.</p><p>With power seats, adaptive cruise control, and heated mirrors, this vehicle caters perfectly to those who value comfort and advanced technology in their daily drive. Ideal for families and adventurers alike, this Toyota RAV4 is ready to enhance your driving experience. Contact Cobourg Mazda today to learn more about this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2016 Toyota RAV4

164,495 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
14463310

2016 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

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Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
164,495KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV8GW413685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,495 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Toyota RAV4 Limited in stunning white with an AWD drivetrain offers both excellent handling and stylish design. This SUV is perfect for those who desire a combination of space, capability, and sophistication.

The exterior of this RAV4 includes sleek alloy wheels, while the luxurious black interior offers features like heated seats and a leather steering wheel. Adding to the comfort is the sophisticated leatherette door trim and a sunroof to brighten up your journeys.

For tech enthusiasts, this RAV4 is equipped with a backup camera, navigation system, and Bluetooth connection for seamless integration of your smart devices. Safety features such as lane assist, parking sensors, and the cutting-edge brake assist provide peace of mind for every drive.

With power seats, adaptive cruise control, and heated mirrors, this vehicle caters perfectly to those who value comfort and advanced technology in their daily drive. Ideal for families and adventurers alike, this Toyota RAV4 is ready to enhance your driving experience. Contact Cobourg Mazda today to learn more about this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
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905-372-1820

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$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2016 Toyota RAV4