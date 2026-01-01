$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
2016 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,495 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Toyota RAV4 Limited in stunning white with an AWD drivetrain offers both excellent handling and stylish design. This SUV is perfect for those who desire a combination of space, capability, and sophistication.
The exterior of this RAV4 includes sleek alloy wheels, while the luxurious black interior offers features like heated seats and a leather steering wheel. Adding to the comfort is the sophisticated leatherette door trim and a sunroof to brighten up your journeys.
For tech enthusiasts, this RAV4 is equipped with a backup camera, navigation system, and Bluetooth connection for seamless integration of your smart devices. Safety features such as lane assist, parking sensors, and the cutting-edge brake assist provide peace of mind for every drive.
With power seats, adaptive cruise control, and heated mirrors, this vehicle caters perfectly to those who value comfort and advanced technology in their daily drive. Ideal for families and adventurers alike, this Toyota RAV4 is ready to enhance your driving experience. Contact Cobourg Mazda today to learn more about this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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905-372-1820