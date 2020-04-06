Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD+XTRA WARRANTY-160,000KMS!

2016 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD+XTRA WARRANTY-160,000KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$20,497

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,798KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4878897
  • Stock #: TV360A
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV9GW537437
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE this XLE AWD features POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS and an available TOYOTA COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY valid up to 160,000 kms or October 27, 2022 whichever comes first for a transfer fee of only $150+hst! Beautiful Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Dual Air Controls
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

