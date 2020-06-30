Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

27,539 KM

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

LE AWD-DEALER SERVICED!

LE AWD-DEALER SERVICED!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  • Listing ID: 5342660
  • Stock #: W5095
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV4GW490058

27,539KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 27,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow ONLY 27,539 KMS! This DEALER SERVICED LE AWD features HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE! Beautiful Magnetic grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

