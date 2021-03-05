Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

94,428 KM

$16,849

+ tax & licensing
LE-HTD SEATS+BACK-UP CAM!

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

94,428KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6639272
  • Stock #: TX092A
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV1GW293816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 94,428 KM

Vehicle Description

This LE FWD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE! Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
6 Speed Automatic

