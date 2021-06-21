Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

70,345 KM

$20,943

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD-ONE OWNER!

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

70,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7416497
  • Stock #: W5419
  • VIN: 2T3BFREVXGW536637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 70,345 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, WELL SERVICE LE AWD features: ALL WHEEL DRIVE, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO AND BLUETOOTH CONTROLS, USB, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. Very clean Alpine White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Split Folder Rear Seats
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

