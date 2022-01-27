$26,767+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2016 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD-ONLY 18,687 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$26,767
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8157334
- Stock #: TX370A
- VIN: 2T3BFREV3GW433348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 18,687 KM
Vehicle Description
This LE AWD has only 18,687 ORIGINAL KILOMETERS! ONE OWNER, PURCHASED HERE NEW. Features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALL WHEEL DRIVE AND MORE. Beautiful Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.