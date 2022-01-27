Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

18,687 KM

$26,767

+ tax & licensing
$26,767

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD-ONLY 18,687 KMS!

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD-ONLY 18,687 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$26,767

+ taxes & licensing

18,687KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8157334
  Stock #: TX370A
  VIN: 2T3BFREV3GW433348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 18,687 KM

Vehicle Description

This LE AWD has only 18,687 ORIGINAL KILOMETERS! ONE OWNER, PURCHASED HERE NEW. Features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALL WHEEL DRIVE AND MORE. Beautiful Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

