2016 Toyota Sienna

137,039 KM

Details Description Features

$29,907

+ tax & licensing
$29,907

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2016 Toyota Sienna

2016 Toyota Sienna

SE 8 Passenger SE TECH-NAVIGATION+REAR DVD+MORE!

2016 Toyota Sienna

SE 8 Passenger SE TECH-NAVIGATION+REAR DVD+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$29,907

+ taxes & licensing

137,039KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8705528
  • Stock #: TY163A
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC5GS738088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 137,039 KM

Vehicle Description

This SE SPORT TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE has it all! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, WIDE SCREEN BLURAY DVD WITH WIRELESS HEADPHONES, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER HATCH, BEAUTIFUL 19 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Pre-Dawn Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

