$29,907+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2016 Toyota Sienna
SE 8 Passenger SE TECH-NAVIGATION+REAR DVD+MORE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$29,907
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8705528
- Stock #: TY163A
- VIN: 5TDXK3DC5GS738088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 137,039 KM
Vehicle Description
This SE SPORT TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE has it all! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, WIDE SCREEN BLURAY DVD WITH WIRELESS HEADPHONES, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER HATCH, BEAUTIFUL 19 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Pre-Dawn Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and a free Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.