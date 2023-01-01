Menu
2016 Toyota Tacoma

95,110 KM

Details Description Features

$39,795

+ tax & licensing
$39,795

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2016 Toyota Tacoma

2016 Toyota Tacoma

Limited LIMITED-LEATHER+NAVI+JBL AUDIO!

2016 Toyota Tacoma

Limited LIMITED-LEATHER+NAVI+JBL AUDIO!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$39,795

+ taxes & licensing

95,110KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10276902
  • Stock #: W6096
  • VIN: 5TFHZ5BN1GX009421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,110 KM

Vehicle Description

This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED is in great shape! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, 7 SPEAKER PREMIUM JBL AUDIO, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, POWER MOONROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, SIDE STEP BARS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS, CHROME GRILLE AND MORE. Stunning Black exterior and Brown interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

