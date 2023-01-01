2016 Toyota Tacoma

$39,795 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 1 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10276902

10276902 Stock #: W6096

W6096 VIN: 5TFHZ5BN1GX009421

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,110 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.