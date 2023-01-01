$39,795+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Tacoma
Limited LIMITED-LEATHER+NAVI+JBL AUDIO!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$39,795
- Listing ID: 10276902
- Stock #: W6096
- VIN: 5TFHZ5BN1GX009421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,110 KM
Vehicle Description
This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED is in great shape! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, 7 SPEAKER PREMIUM JBL AUDIO, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, POWER MOONROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, SIDE STEP BARS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS, CHROME GRILLE AND MORE. Stunning Black exterior and Brown interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
