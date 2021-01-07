Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Tacoma

76,153 KM

Details Description Features

$27,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,904

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Tacoma

2016 Toyota Tacoma

SR+ SNOWS+LEER CAP!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Tacoma

SR+ SNOWS+LEER CAP!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

Contact Seller

$27,904

+ taxes & licensing

76,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6607844
  • Stock #: W5276
  • VIN: 5TFRX5GN7GX071540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W5276
  • Mileage 76,153 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICED-ACCESS CAB 4X2 is SUPER CLEAN! Features: SNOW TIRES ON OEM ALLOYS, A/T TIRES ON BLACK ALLOYS, PAINTED LEER CAP, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS AND MORE! Beautiful Red Metallic exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2016 Toyota Tacoma S...
 76,153 KM
$27,904 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma S...
 27,446 KM
$42,992 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 12,634 KM
$38,996 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory