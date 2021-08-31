Menu
2016 Toyota Tacoma

100,164 KM

Details

$34,920

+ tax & licensing
$34,920

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2016 Toyota Tacoma

2016 Toyota Tacoma

SR5-DEALER SERVICED+KROWNED!

2016 Toyota Tacoma

SR5-DEALER SERVICED+KROWNED!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$34,920

+ taxes & licensing

100,164KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7897740
  • Stock #: TX292B
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN4GX002459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,164 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB SR5 has been DEALER SERVICED FROM DAY ONE! Features: KROWN UNDERCOATED, 4.0L V6, 4WD, 16 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, TOW PACKAGE WITH HITCH AND WIRE AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
long box
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

