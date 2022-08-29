Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Venza

69,032 KM

Details Description Features

$28,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,898

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Venza

2016 Toyota Venza

V6 XLE-LEATHER+NAVI+MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Venza

V6 XLE-LEATHER+NAVI+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 9304225
  2. 9304225
  3. 9304225
  4. 9304225
  5. 9304225
  6. 9304225
  7. 9304225
  8. 9304225
  9. 9304225
  10. 9304225
  11. 9304225
  12. 9304225
  13. 9304225
  14. 9304225
  15. 9304225
  16. 9304225
  17. 9304225
  18. 9304225
  19. 9304225
  20. 9304225
  21. 9304225
  22. 9304225
  23. 9304225
  24. 9304225
  25. 9304225
  26. 9304225
  27. 9304225
  28. 9304225
Contact Seller

$28,898

+ taxes & licensing

69,032KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9304225
  • Stock #: W5767
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB6GU121320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 69,032 KM

Vehicle Description

This XLE V6 AWD has ONLY 69,032 KMS! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, 20 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, AUTO HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Cosmic Grey Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 198,631 KM
$17,905 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tundra T...
 9,866 KM
$56,899 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Tundra L...
 101,336 KM
$36,925 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory