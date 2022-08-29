$28,898+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Venza
V6 XLE-LEATHER+NAVI+MORE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$28,898
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9304225
- Stock #: W5767
- VIN: 4T3BK3BB6GU121320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 69,032 KM
Vehicle Description
This XLE V6 AWD has ONLY 69,032 KMS! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, 20 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, AUTO HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Cosmic Grey Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
