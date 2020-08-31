Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Yaris

12,439 KM

Details Description Features

$15,902

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,902

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Yaris

2016 Toyota Yaris

Premium PREMIUM PKG-HEATED SEATS+BACK-UP CAM!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Yaris

Premium PREMIUM PKG-HEATED SEATS+BACK-UP CAM!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

Contact Seller

$15,902

+ taxes & licensing

12,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5723115
  • Stock #: CW055C
  • VIN: 3MYDLBYV0GY106289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CW055C
  • Mileage 12,439 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICED PREMIUM PKG has ONLY 12,439 KMS! HEATED SEATS, 7 INCH DISPLAY SCREEN WITH BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, 6 SPEAKER AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START, 16 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE! Pulse Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2019 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 23,786 KM
$27,922 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Highland...
 37,592 KM
$39,972 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 38,773 KM
$32,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory