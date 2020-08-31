2016 Toyota Yaris

+ taxes & licensing
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
This DEALER SERVICED PREMIUM PKG has ONLY 12,439 KMS! HEATED SEATS, 7 INCH DISPLAY SCREEN WITH BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, 6 SPEAKER AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START, 16 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE! Pulse Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
