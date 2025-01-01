2017 Audi A3

Menu
<p class= data-start=170 data-end=284><strong>2014 Audi A3 4dr Sdn FrontTrak 2.0T Komfort | Sporty, Refined, and Efficient | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong></p><p class= data-start=286 data-end=570>The 2014 Audi A3 FrontTrak 2.0T Komfort blends performance, comfort, and German-engineered sophistication into a compact luxury sedan. With its turbocharged engine, upscale interior, and thoughtful features, the A3 Komfort is the perfect car for everyday commutes and weekend escapes.</p><p class= data-start=572 data-end=587>✅ Key Features:</p><p class= data-start=589 data-end=743>Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – Offers dynamic performance and impressive fuel efficiency, making it ideal for city driving and open-road cruising.</p><p class= data-start=745 data-end=875>Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic – Smooth, responsive gear changes with manual shift mode for a more engaging drive.</p><p class= data-start=877 data-end=987>Drivetrain: FrontTrak (FWD) – Confident front-wheel-drive handling and refined road manners in all conditions.</p><p class= data-start=989 data-end=1110>Cab: 4-Door Sedan – Comfortable seating for five with a premium feel, offering practicality without sacrificing elegance.</p><p class= data-start=1112 data-end=1274>Technology: Audi MMI Display, Bluetooth Connectivity, CD Player, AUX Input, and Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls for a connected and convenient driving experience.</p><p class= data-start=1276 data-end=1444>Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Multiple Airbags, Brake Assist, and Daytime Running Lights for added protection and peace of mind.</p><p class= data-start=1446 data-end=1564>Fuel Efficiency: Excellent MPG for a turbocharged luxury sedan, delivering strong performance with smart fuel savings.</p><p class= data-start=1566 data-end=1735>Comfort: Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Power Adjustable Driver Seat, and Premium Cabin Materials for a refined and comfortable ride.</p><p class= data-start=1737 data-end=1973>The 2014 Audi A3 Komfort is a smart choice for those looking for a stylish, efficient, and well-equipped luxury sedan. Whether youre navigating the city or taking off on a longer journey, the A3 makes every drive feel like first class.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=1975 data-end=2022>💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee</p><p class= data-start=1975 data-end=2022><strong>JCDC MOTORS</strong></p>

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Audi A3