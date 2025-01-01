$15,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A3
4dr Sdn FrontTrak 2.0T Komfort
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,101 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Audi A3 4dr Sdn FrontTrak 2.0T Komfort | Sporty, Refined, and Efficient | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
The 2014 Audi A3 FrontTrak 2.0T Komfort blends performance, comfort, and German-engineered sophistication into a compact luxury sedan. With its turbocharged engine, upscale interior, and thoughtful features, the A3 Komfort is the perfect car for everyday commutes and weekend escapes.
✅ Key Features:
Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – Offers dynamic performance and impressive fuel efficiency, making it ideal for city driving and open-road cruising.
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic – Smooth, responsive gear changes with manual shift mode for a more engaging drive.
Drivetrain: FrontTrak (FWD) – Confident front-wheel-drive handling and refined road manners in all conditions.
Cab: 4-Door Sedan – Comfortable seating for five with a premium feel, offering practicality without sacrificing elegance.
Technology: Audi MMI Display, Bluetooth Connectivity, CD Player, AUX Input, and Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls for a connected and convenient driving experience.
Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Multiple Airbags, Brake Assist, and Daytime Running Lights for added protection and peace of mind.
Fuel Efficiency: Excellent MPG for a turbocharged luxury sedan, delivering strong performance with smart fuel savings.
Comfort: Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Power Adjustable Driver Seat, and Premium Cabin Materials for a refined and comfortable ride.
The 2014 Audi A3 Komfort is a smart choice for those looking for a stylish, efficient, and well-equipped luxury sedan. Whether you're navigating the city or taking off on a longer journey, the A3 makes every drive feel like first class.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
JCDC MOTORS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583