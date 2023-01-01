$22,916+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet City Express
1LT LT-ONLY 86,503 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$22,916
+ taxes & licensing
Listing ID: 9836951
Stock #: W5905A
VIN: 3N63M0ZN7HK695255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 86,503 KM
Vehicle Description
This CITY EXPRESS-LT has ONLY 86,503 KMS! Features: DUAL SLIDING DOORS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
