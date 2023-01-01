Menu
2017 Chevrolet City Express

86,503 KM

Details Description Features

$22,916

+ tax & licensing
$22,916

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2017 Chevrolet City Express

2017 Chevrolet City Express

1LT LT-ONLY 86,503 KMS!

2017 Chevrolet City Express

1LT LT-ONLY 86,503 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$22,916

+ taxes & licensing

86,503KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9836951
  • Stock #: W5905A
  • VIN: 3N63M0ZN7HK695255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 86,503 KM

Vehicle Description

This CITY EXPRESS-LT has ONLY 86,503 KMS! Features: DUAL SLIDING DOORS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

