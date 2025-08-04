Menu
<p data-start=160 data-end=470>The <strong data-start=164 data-end=191>2017 Chevrolet Colorado</strong> is a midsize pickup truck that blends rugged capability with modern features, making it an ideal choice for both work and play. Whether youre hauling heavy loads, navigating off-road trails, or simply commuting around town, the Colorado delivers with both power and efficiency.</p><p data-start=472 data-end=818>The <strong data-start=476 data-end=493>2017 Colorado</strong> offers multiple engine options, including a fuel-efficient <strong data-start=553 data-end=579>2.5L 4-cylinder engine</strong>, as well as a more powerful <strong data-start=608 data-end=626>3.6L V6 engine</strong>, ensuring the right balance of performance and fuel economy. With an available <strong data-start=706 data-end=720>4WD system</strong>, it’s ready to tackle any terrain with ease, making it perfect for adventure and worksite duties.</p><p data-start=820 data-end=876>Key features of the <strong data-start=840 data-end=867>2017 Chevrolet Colorado</strong> include:</p><ul data-start=877 data-end=1554><li data-start=877 data-end=1043><strong data-start=879 data-end=902>Infotainment system</strong> with <strong data-start=908 data-end=925>Apple CarPlay</strong> and <strong data-start=930 data-end=946>Android Auto</strong>, offering seamless integration with your smartphone for music, navigation, and hands-free calls.</li><li data-start=1044 data-end=1145><strong data-start=1046 data-end=1065>Rearview camera</strong> and <strong data-start=1070 data-end=1089>parking sensors</strong> for added convenience when maneuvering in tight spaces.</li><li data-start=1146 data-end=1286><strong data-start=1148 data-end=1163>Tow package</strong> that allows the Colorado to handle hefty towing tasks, making it a great choice for hauling boats, trailers, or equipment.</li><li data-start=1287 data-end=1401><strong data-start=1289 data-end=1315>Bluetooth connectivity</strong>, <strong data-start=1317 data-end=1330>USB ports</strong>, and available <strong data-start=1346 data-end=1364>SiriusXM Radio</strong> for an enhanced in-cabin experience.</li><li data-start=1402 data-end=1554><strong data-start=1404 data-end=1441>Comfortable and spacious interior</strong>, with <strong data-start=1448 data-end=1482>power-adjustable driver’s seat</strong> and <strong data-start=1487 data-end=1516>dual-zone climate control</strong> to ensure a smooth and pleasant ride.</li></ul><p data-start=1556 data-end=1726>The <strong data-start=1560 data-end=1587>2017 Chevrolet Colorado</strong> is designed to provide all the strength and versatility of a truck, paired with the comfort and tech features you want in a daily driver.</p><p> </p><p data-start=1728 data-end=1895 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Come visit <strong data-start=1739 data-end=1765>TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong> today for a test drive and see why the <strong data-start=1805 data-end=1832>2017 Chevrolet Colorado</strong> is the perfect combination of style, performance, and utility!</p><p data-start=1728 data-end=1895 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=> </p><p data-start=1728 data-end=1895 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees</em></p>

130,398 KM

12261079

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
130,398KM
Excellent Condition
VIN IGCGTCEN6H1154522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

