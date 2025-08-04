$24,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,398 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is a midsize pickup truck that blends rugged capability with modern features, making it an ideal choice for both work and play. Whether you're hauling heavy loads, navigating off-road trails, or simply commuting around town, the Colorado delivers with both power and efficiency.
The 2017 Colorado offers multiple engine options, including a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, as well as a more powerful 3.6L V6 engine, ensuring the right balance of performance and fuel economy. With an available 4WD system, it’s ready to tackle any terrain with ease, making it perfect for adventure and worksite duties.
Key features of the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado include:
- Infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, offering seamless integration with your smartphone for music, navigation, and hands-free calls.
- Rearview camera and parking sensors for added convenience when maneuvering in tight spaces.
- Tow package that allows the Colorado to handle hefty towing tasks, making it a great choice for hauling boats, trailers, or equipment.
- Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and available SiriusXM Radio for an enhanced in-cabin experience.
- Comfortable and spacious interior, with power-adjustable driver’s seat and dual-zone climate control to ensure a smooth and pleasant ride.
The 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is designed to provide all the strength and versatility of a truck, paired with the comfort and tech features you want in a daily driver.
Come visit TrueNorth Auto Brokers today for a test drive and see why the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is the perfect combination of style, performance, and utility!
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583