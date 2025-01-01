$11,700+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,700
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,394KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALDEK5H6217163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,394 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LTZ SUV
LEATHER/AUTO/AIR/HEATED SEATS/BACKUP CAMERA
DUAL POWER SEATS/ PLUS MUCH MUCH MORE!
INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A LUBRICO CANADA WARRANTY
$11,700.00 PLUS TAX
CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200
bcasales@hotmail.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
LTZ
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Alternator, 120 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA
E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
Exhaust, single
Steering, power-assist, electric-variable
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
Suspension, Refined Ride
Drivetrain, front-wheel drive
Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
GVWR, 4960 lbs. (2250 kg) (Requires front-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Requires 1LJ26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Rear Vision Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
Brakes, brake assist
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Door handles, chrome
Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker
Tire, compact spare with steel wheel
Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.
Headlamps, halogen projector style
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Fog lamps, front halogen
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, bright chrome, manual-folding
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Charcoal (Charcoal with bright chrome insert.)
Bumpers, body-colour with Charcoal lowers and rear bright chrome insert
Tires, P235/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Liftgate, power programmable rear with fixed glass
Grille, Black with chrome surround (Includes additional bright chrome accents.)
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Cargo shade
Memory settings for the driver seat and exterior mirrors
WiFi Hotspot
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage
Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)
Air conditioning, automatic climate control
Seat adjuster, 8-way power front passenger includes power lumbar
Mirror, inside rearview, self-dimming
Cargo cover, rear security cover
Cargo net, full-across rear
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel, centre console, door handle r...
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars. (Upgradeable to (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system.)
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
