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<p>Looking for a reliable workhorse or a comfortable family hauler? Check out this sharp 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab LT w/2LT, now available at Stewart Auto Hub! This black beauty boasts a powerful 5.3L V8 engine, ready to tackle anything you throw its way. With its spacious crew cab, youll have plenty of room for passengers and gear, making it perfect for both work and weekend adventures. This truck has a solid history, showing 256,965km on the odometer, and is ready for its next adventure with you.</p><p>This Silverado is packed with features designed for both capability and comfort. The automatic transmission makes for smooth shifting, while the 4-wheel drive system ensures you can confidently navigate various terrains and weather conditions. The black exterior is complemented by a comfortable black interior, creating a stylish and inviting cabin. This truck is ready to be your trusty companion.</p><p>***Price excludes taxes and licensing fees***</p><p>Here are some of the standout features that make this Silverado a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine:</strong> Experience robust performance and towing capabilities.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer challenging terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>Spacious Crew Cab:</strong> Comfortably seat your passengers with room to spare.</li><li><strong>Stylish Black Exterior:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Enjoy a premium driving experience.</li></ul><p>STEWART AUTO HUB INC.</p><p>421 KING STREET EAST</p><p>COBOURG, ON</p><p>905-269-5995</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

256,965 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT w/2LT

Watch This Vehicle
13978674

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT w/2LT

Location

Stewart Auto Hub

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

905-269-5995

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
256,965KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKRECXHG331033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 256,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable workhorse or a comfortable family hauler? Check out this sharp 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab LT w/2LT, now available at Stewart Auto Hub! This black beauty boasts a powerful 5.3L V8 engine, ready to tackle anything you throw its way. With its spacious crew cab, you'll have plenty of room for passengers and gear, making it perfect for both work and weekend adventures. This truck has a solid history, showing 256,965km on the odometer, and is ready for its next adventure with you.

This Silverado is packed with features designed for both capability and comfort. The automatic transmission makes for smooth shifting, while the 4-wheel drive system ensures you can confidently navigate various terrains and weather conditions. The black exterior is complemented by a comfortable black interior, creating a stylish and inviting cabin. This truck is ready to be your trusty companion.

***Price excludes taxes and licensing fees***

Here are some of the standout features that make this Silverado a must-see:

  • Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine: Experience robust performance and towing capabilities.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer challenging terrain with confidence.
  • Spacious Crew Cab: Comfortably seat your passengers with room to spare.
  • Stylish Black Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: Enjoy a premium driving experience.

STEWART AUTO HUB INC.

421 KING STREET EAST

COBOURG, ON

905-269-5995

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Stewart Auto Hub

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Stewart Auto Hub

905-269-5995

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500