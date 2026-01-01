$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT w/2LT
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT w/2LT
Location
Stewart Auto Hub
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
905-269-5995
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 256,965 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable workhorse or a comfortable family hauler? Check out this sharp 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab LT w/2LT, now available at Stewart Auto Hub! This black beauty boasts a powerful 5.3L V8 engine, ready to tackle anything you throw its way. With its spacious crew cab, you'll have plenty of room for passengers and gear, making it perfect for both work and weekend adventures. This truck has a solid history, showing 256,965km on the odometer, and is ready for its next adventure with you.
This Silverado is packed with features designed for both capability and comfort. The automatic transmission makes for smooth shifting, while the 4-wheel drive system ensures you can confidently navigate various terrains and weather conditions. The black exterior is complemented by a comfortable black interior, creating a stylish and inviting cabin. This truck is ready to be your trusty companion.
***Price excludes taxes and licensing fees***
Here are some of the standout features that make this Silverado a must-see:
- Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine: Experience robust performance and towing capabilities.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer challenging terrain with confidence.
- Spacious Crew Cab: Comfortably seat your passengers with room to spare.
- Stylish Black Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Enjoy a premium driving experience.
STEWART AUTO HUB INC.
421 KING STREET EAST
COBOURG, ON
905-269-5995
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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