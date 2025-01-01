Menu
​The 2017 Chevrolet Traverse is a midsize, three-row crossover SUV designed to accommodate families seeking ample passenger and cargo space. Positioned between the Equinox and the full-size Tahoe in Chevrolets lineup, the Traverse offers versatility and comfort.​

🚗 Performance & Powertrain

Engine: 3.6-liter V6
Horsepower: 281 hp (single exhaust) / 288 hp (dual exhaust)
Torque: 266–270 lb-ft
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive (FWD) standard; all-wheel drive (AWD) optional
Towing Capacity: Up to 5,200 lbs when properly equipped
Fuel Economy: 15 mpg city / 22 mpg highway for both FWD and AWD models ​

While the Traverse delivers a smooth highway ride, its acceleration can feel sluggish, particularly when fully loaded. The vehicles size contributes to a less agile handling experience compared to some competitors.

🛋️ Interior & Cargo Space

Seating Capacity: 7 or 8 passengers, depending on configuration
Interior Features:
Cloth upholstery in base trims; leather in higher trims
Standard 6.5-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system
Available built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot
Tri-zone automatic climate control in upper trims
Optional rear-seat entertainment system
Cargo Space: 116.3 cubic feet with second and third rows folded 

The Traverse boasts one of the most spacious cabins in its class, with ample room for adults in all three rows. The Smart Slide second-row seat feature facilitates easier access to the third row .​

🛡️ Safety & Ratings

 

NHTSA Overall Rating: 5 stars
Standard Safety Features:
Rearview camera
StabiliTrak stability control system
Front center airbag (standard on most trims)
Available Safety Features (primarily on Premier trim):
Forward Collision Alert
Lane Departure Warning
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Park Assist ​

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

12419079

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,001KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GNKVFED1HJ310387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 160,001 KM

Vehicle Description

​The 2017 Chevrolet Traverse is a midsize, three-row crossover SUV designed to accommodate families seeking ample passenger and cargo space. Positioned between the Equinox and the full-size Tahoe in Chevrolet's lineup, the Traverse offers versatility and comfort.​

🚗 Performance & Powertrain

  • Engine: 3.6-liter V6

  • Horsepower: 281 hp (single exhaust) / 288 hp (dual exhaust)

  • Torque: 266–270 lb-ft

  • Transmission: 6-speed automatic

  • Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive (FWD) standard; all-wheel drive (AWD) optional

  • Towing Capacity: Up to 5,200 lbs when properly equipped

  • Fuel Economy: 15 mpg city / 22 mpg highway for both FWD and AWD models ​

While the Traverse delivers a smooth highway ride, its acceleration can feel sluggish, particularly when fully loaded. The vehicle's size contributes to a less agile handling experience compared to some competitors.

🛋️ Interior & Cargo Space

  • Seating Capacity: 7 or 8 passengers, depending on configuration

  • Interior Features:

    • Cloth upholstery in base trims; leather in higher trims

    • Standard 6.5-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system

    • Available built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot

    • Tri-zone automatic climate control in upper trims

    • Optional rear-seat entertainment system

  • Cargo Space: 116.3 cubic feet with second and third rows folded 

The Traverse boasts one of the most spacious cabins in its class, with ample room for adults in all three rows. The Smart Slide second-row seat feature facilitates easier access to the third row .​

🛡️ Safety & Ratings

 

  • NHTSA Overall Rating: 5 stars

  • Standard Safety Features:

    • Rearview camera

    • StabiliTrak stability control system

    • Front center airbag (standard on most trims)

  • Available Safety Features (primarily on Premier trim):

    • Forward Collision Alert

    • Lane Departure Warning

    • Side Blind Zone Alert

    • Rear Cross Traffic Alert

    • Rear Park Assist ​

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Chevrolet Traverse