$10,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 160,001 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Chevrolet Traverse is a midsize, three-row crossover SUV designed to accommodate families seeking ample passenger and cargo space. Positioned between the Equinox and the full-size Tahoe in Chevrolet's lineup, the Traverse offers versatility and comfort.🚗 Performance & Powertrain
Engine: 3.6-liter V6
Horsepower: 281 hp (single exhaust) / 288 hp (dual exhaust)
Torque: 266–270 lb-ft
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive (FWD) standard; all-wheel drive (AWD) optional
Towing Capacity: Up to 5,200 lbs when properly equipped
Fuel Economy: 15 mpg city / 22 mpg highway for both FWD and AWD models
While the Traverse delivers a smooth highway ride, its acceleration can feel sluggish, particularly when fully loaded. The vehicle's size contributes to a less agile handling experience compared to some competitors.🛋️ Interior & Cargo Space
Seating Capacity: 7 or 8 passengers, depending on configuration
Interior Features:
Cloth upholstery in base trims; leather in higher trims
Standard 6.5-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system
Available built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot
Tri-zone automatic climate control in upper trims
Optional rear-seat entertainment system
Cargo Space: 116.3 cubic feet with second and third rows folded
The Traverse boasts one of the most spacious cabins in its class, with ample room for adults in all three rows. The Smart Slide second-row seat feature facilitates easier access to the third row .🛡️ Safety & Ratings
NHTSA Overall Rating: 5 stars
Standard Safety Features:
Rearview camera
StabiliTrak stability control system
Front center airbag (standard on most trims)
Available Safety Features (primarily on Premier trim):
Forward Collision Alert
Lane Departure Warning
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Park Assist
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583