<p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast;>Q</span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>uality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!</span></strong></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Well-maintained & road-ready<br /></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Competitive pricing & financing available<br /></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Trusted brands & models</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Don’t miss out on these great deals!</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Want more details on this specific vehicle?<br />Give us a call 289-829-1078</span></p><p> </p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Selling Dealer: JC&DC Motors</span></strong></p><p> </p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and licensing fees.</span></strong></p>

2017 Chevrolet Trax

160,517 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Trax

LT

13070713

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LT

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,517KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB6HL287366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,517 KM

Vehicle Description

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2017 Chevrolet Trax