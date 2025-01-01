$10,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4dr LT
2017 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4dr LT
Location
JC&DC Motors
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
289-252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,517KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB6HL287366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,517 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078
✅ Sold Certified
✅ Extended Warranty Avaialble
✅ Financing Available
*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From JC&DC Motors
2015 RAM 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST 207,616 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT 160,517 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT 127,884 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Email JC&DC Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JC&DC Motors
JC&DC Motors
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
289-252-XXXX(click to show)
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing>
JC&DC Motors
289-252-1583
2017 Chevrolet Trax