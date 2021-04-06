$14,843 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 8 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6826199

6826199 Stock #: W5291B

W5291B VIN: 2C4RDGBG3HR564421

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 111,877 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Navigation System GPS System 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.