2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

111,877 KM

Details Description Features

$14,843

+ tax & licensing
CVP/SXT SXT-NAV+DVD+PWR SEAT!

CVP/SXT SXT-NAV+DVD+PWR SEAT!

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

111,877KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6826199
  • Stock #: W5291B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3HR564421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 111,877 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER SXT is SUPER CLEAN! Features: NAVIGATION, DVD, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL AND MORE! Beautiful Dark Red exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
GPS System
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

