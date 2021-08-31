Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

115,221 KM

Details Description Features

$17,302

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,302

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD-ONE OWNER!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD-ONE OWNER!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 7640497
  2. 7640497
  3. 7640497
  4. 7640497
  5. 7640497
  6. 7640497
  7. 7640497
  8. 7640497
  9. 7640497
  10. 7640497
  11. 7640497
  12. 7640497
  13. 7640497
  14. 7640497
  15. 7640497
  16. 7640497
  17. 7640497
  18. 7640497
  19. 7640497
  20. 7640497
  21. 7640497
  22. 7640497
  23. 7640497
  24. 7640497
Contact Seller

$17,302

+ taxes & licensing

115,221KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7640497
  • Stock #: TX297A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD2HUC36177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 115,221 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER-SE 4WD features: NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH,USB, AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, TRAILER HITCH AND MORE. Very clean Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2014 Lexus RX 350 PR...
 61,401 KM
$27,933 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma T...
 12,184 KM
$46,902 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 23,309 KM
$33,707 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory