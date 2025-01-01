Menu
<p><strong>2017 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCab | Tough & Reliable Workhorse | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong></p><p>Take on any job or adventure with this <strong>2017 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCab</strong>! Built for durability and performance, this full-size pickup is perfect for work, towing, or weekend off-road fun.</p><p>✅ <strong>Key Features:</strong><br />✔ <strong>Engine:</strong> 3.5L V6 – Strong & Reliable Performance<br />✔ <strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic<br />✔ <strong>Drivetrain:</strong> 4WD – Ready for Any Terrain<br />✔ <strong>Cab:</strong> SuperCab with Extra Interior Space<br />✔ <strong>Technology:</strong> SYNC System, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera<br />✔ <strong>Towing Capacity:</strong> Built Tough for Heavy Loads<br />✔ <strong>Safety:</strong> ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags</p><p>This <strong>F-150 XL SuperCab</strong> is a great choice for anyone needing a powerful, dependable, and versatile truck.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.</strong></p>

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

VIN 1FTEX1E84HFA16524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,991 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

