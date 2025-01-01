$18,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCAB 145" XL
2017 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCAB 145" XL
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,991 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCab | Tough & Reliable Workhorse | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
Take on any job or adventure with this 2017 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCab! Built for durability and performance, this full-size pickup is perfect for work, towing, or weekend off-road fun.
✅ Key Features:
✔ Engine: 3.5L V6 – Strong & Reliable Performance
✔ Transmission: Automatic
✔ Drivetrain: 4WD – Ready for Any Terrain
✔ Cab: SuperCab with Extra Interior Space
✔ Technology: SYNC System, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera
✔ Towing Capacity: Built Tough for Heavy Loads
✔ Safety: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags
This F-150 XL SuperCab is a great choice for anyone needing a powerful, dependable, and versatile truck.
Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
