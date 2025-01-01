$18,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCAB 145" XL
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,991 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 145" XL | Tough, Reliable, and Ready for Any Job | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
Get the job done with ease and confidence in the 2017 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 145" XL! Built for durability and power, this full-size pickup truck offers rugged performance, a comfortable interior, and the versatility you need for both work and play.
✅ Key Features:
Engine: 3.5L V6 – Delivers strong power and performance for towing, hauling, and everyday driving.
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Provides smooth, reliable shifts for optimal performance.
Drivetrain: 4WD – Offers exceptional traction and handling, making it perfect for tough terrains and all-weather driving.
Cab: SuperCab – Spacious interior with ample legroom and a generous cargo bed, making it versatile for both passengers and gear.
Technology: AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth, and USB Connectivity for convenience and seamless connectivity during your drives.
Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, Stability Control, and a Rearview Camera for added safety and peace of mind.
Towing Capacity: Ready to haul heavy loads with ease, making it perfect for towing trailers, boats, or work equipment.
Comfort: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, and Keyless Entry for a comfortable and convenient ride.
The 2017 Ford F-150 XL is built to work hard, whether you're hauling, towing, or just cruising around town. With its impressive performance, durable build, and modern features, this truck is ready to handle whatever you throw at it.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
JSC AUTO SALES.
