<p class= data-start=79 data-end=198><strong data-start=79 data-end=198>2017 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 145 XL | Tough, Reliable, and Ready for Any Job | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong></p><p class= data-start=200 data-end=450>Get the job done with ease and confidence in the 2017 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 145 XL! Built for durability and power, this full-size pickup truck offers rugged performance, a comfortable interior, and the versatility you need for both work and play.</p><p class= data-start=452 data-end=471>✅ <strong data-start=454 data-end=471>Key Features:</strong></p><p class= data-start=473 data-end=575><strong data-start=473 data-end=483>Engine</strong>: 3.5L V6 – Delivers strong power and performance for towing, hauling, and everyday driving.</p><p class= data-start=577 data-end=672><strong data-start=577 data-end=593>Transmission</strong>: 6-Speed Automatic – Provides smooth, reliable shifts for optimal performance.</p><p class= data-start=674 data-end=799><strong data-start=674 data-end=688>Drivetrain</strong>: 4WD – Offers exceptional traction and handling, making it perfect for tough terrains and all-weather driving.</p><p class= data-start=801 data-end=933><strong data-start=801 data-end=808>Cab</strong>: SuperCab – Spacious interior with ample legroom and a generous cargo bed, making it versatile for both passengers and gear.</p><p class= data-start=935 data-end=1057><strong data-start=935 data-end=949>Technology</strong>: AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth, and USB Connectivity for convenience and seamless connectivity during your drives.</p><p class= data-start=1059 data-end=1197><strong data-start=1059 data-end=1078>Safety Features</strong>: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, Stability Control, and a Rearview Camera for added safety and peace of mind.</p><p class= data-start=1199 data-end=1321><strong data-start=1199 data-end=1218>Towing Capacity</strong>: Ready to haul heavy loads with ease, making it perfect for towing trailers, boats, or work equipment.</p><p class= data-start=1323 data-end=1425><strong data-start=1323 data-end=1334>Comfort</strong>: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, and Keyless Entry for a comfortable and convenient ride.</p><p class= data-start=1427 data-end=1659>The 2017 Ford F-150 XL is built to work hard, whether youre hauling, towing, or just cruising around town. With its impressive performance, durable build, and modern features, this truck is ready to handle whatever you throw at it.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=1661 data-end=1712>💰 <strong data-start=1664 data-end=1712>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee</strong></p><p class= data-start=1661 data-end=1712><strong data-start=1664 data-end=1712>JSC AUTO SALES.</strong></p>

2017 Ford F-150

182,991 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XL

12377724

2017 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XL

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,991KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1E84HFA16524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,991 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

