2017 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW WITH XTR PACKAGE 4X4 6 PASSENGER

AUTO, AIR, TINTED GLASS, PWR WINDOWS/LOCKS/SLIDING REAR WINDOW

BACK UP CAMERA, REAR DEFROSTER, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX, TONNEAU COVER

BED LINER, PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE!

INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A 6 MONTH/10,000 KMS DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO CANADA

   $25,700.00  PLUS TAX

     CALL  BOB  FOR  DETAILS  905-377-9200     

    BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES    bcasales@hotmail.ca

2017 Ford F-150

159,428 KM

Details

$25,700

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

XLT Super Crew XTR 4X4

13165412

2017 Ford F-150

XLT Super Crew XTR 4X4

Location

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9

905-377-9200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,428KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EG8HGB82950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 159,428 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW WITH XTR PACKAGE 4X4 6 PASSENGER

AUTO, AIR, TINTED GLASS, PWR WINDOWS/LOCKS/SLIDING REAR WINDOW

BACK UP CAMERA, REAR DEFROSTER, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX, TONNEAU COVER

BED LINER, PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE!

INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A 6 MONTH/10,000 KMS DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO CANADA

   $25,700.00  PLUS TAX

     CALL  BOB  FOR  DETAILS  905-377-9200     

    BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES    bcasales@hotmail.ca 

Vehicle Features

Packages

XTR

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Bob Currie Auto Sales

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-XXXX

905-377-9200

$25,700

Bob Currie Auto Sales

905-377-9200

2017 Ford F-150