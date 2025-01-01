$25,700+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT Super Crew XTR 4X4
2017 Ford F-150
XLT Super Crew XTR 4X4
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
$25,700
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 159,428 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW WITH XTR PACKAGE 4X4 6 PASSENGER
AUTO, AIR, TINTED GLASS, PWR WINDOWS/LOCKS/SLIDING REAR WINDOW
BACK UP CAMERA, REAR DEFROSTER, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX, TONNEAU COVER
BED LINER, PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE!
INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A 6 MONTH/10,000 KMS DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO CANADA
$25,700.00 PLUS TAX
CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200
BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES bcasales@hotmail.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bob Currie Auto Sales
Email Bob Currie Auto Sales
Bob Currie Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-377-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-377-9200