2017 Ford F-150

85,030 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,030KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8417742
  • Stock #: 22037A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF6HFC24180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,030 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

