2017 GMC Sierra 1500
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Silver + Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 285,249 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 GMC Sierra 4WD Double Cab 143.5" | Rugged Capability Meets Everyday Comfort | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
The 2017 GMC Sierra 4WD Double Cab blends bold styling, powerful performance, and dependable utility into one solid package. Built to handle tough jobs and weekend adventures alike, this truck delivers on all fronts — whether you're at work or on the move.
✅ Key Features:
Engine: Powerful V8 Engine – Strong and reliable performance, perfect for towing, hauling, and all-around driving confidence.
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth shifting with power when you need it, built for both highway cruising and heavy-duty tasks.
Drivetrain: 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive) – Exceptional traction and control in all weather and road conditions, ready for off-road and challenging terrain.
Cab: Double Cab with 143.5" Wheelbase – Spacious interior with comfortable rear seating, blending passenger comfort and work-ready functionality.
Technology: Touchscreen Display, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB Ports, AUX Input, and Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls for seamless connectivity on the go.
Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Multiple Airbags, Backup Camera, and Daytime Running Lights for added confidence behind the wheel.
Towing & Utility: Factory Tow Package, Durable Bed Liner, and Integrated Trailer Brake Controller – ready to handle trailers, gear, and more.
Comfort: Premium Cloth Seating, Air Conditioning, Power Windows & Locks, and Quiet Cabin Insulation for a smooth and enjoyable ride.
The 2017 GMC Sierra Double Cab is a go-anywhere, do-anything truck that delivers serious performance without sacrificing comfort. Whether you're tackling tough tasks or heading out for a weekend trip, this Sierra is built to get it done.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.
