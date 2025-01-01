2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=127 data-end=249><strong data-start=127 data-end=249>2017 GMC Sierra 4WD Double Cab 143.5 | Rugged Capability Meets Everyday Comfort | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong></p><p class= data-start=251 data-end=507>The 2017 GMC Sierra 4WD Double Cab blends bold styling, powerful performance, and dependable utility into one solid package. Built to handle tough jobs and weekend adventures alike, this truck delivers on all fronts — whether youre at work or on the move.</p><p class= data-start=509 data-end=528>✅ <strong data-start=511 data-end=528>Key Features:</strong></p><p class= data-start=530 data-end=659><strong data-start=530 data-end=541>Engine:</strong> Powerful V8 Engine – Strong and reliable performance, perfect for towing, hauling, and all-around driving confidence.</p><p class= data-start=661 data-end=797><strong data-start=661 data-end=678>Transmission:</strong> 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth shifting with power when you need it, built for both highway cruising and heavy-duty tasks.</p><p class= data-start=799 data-end=952><strong data-start=799 data-end=814>Drivetrain:</strong> 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive) – Exceptional traction and control in all weather and road conditions, ready for off-road and challenging terrain.</p><p class= data-start=954 data-end=1103><strong data-start=954 data-end=962>Cab:</strong> Double Cab with 143.5 Wheelbase – Spacious interior with comfortable rear seating, blending passenger comfort and work-ready functionality.</p><p class= data-start=1105 data-end=1260><strong data-start=1105 data-end=1120>Technology:</strong> Touchscreen Display, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB Ports, AUX Input, and Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls for seamless connectivity on the go.</p><p class= data-start=1262 data-end=1423><strong data-start=1262 data-end=1282>Safety Features:</strong> ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Multiple Airbags, Backup Camera, and Daytime Running Lights for added confidence behind the wheel.</p><p class= data-start=1425 data-end=1570><strong data-start=1425 data-end=1446>Towing & Utility:</strong> Factory Tow Package, Durable Bed Liner, and Integrated Trailer Brake Controller – ready to handle trailers, gear, and more.</p><p class= data-start=1572 data-end=1708><strong data-start=1572 data-end=1584>Comfort:</strong> Premium Cloth Seating, Air Conditioning, Power Windows & Locks, and Quiet Cabin Insulation for a smooth and enjoyable ride.</p><p class= data-start=1710 data-end=1947>The 2017 GMC Sierra Double Cab is a go-anywhere, do-anything truck that delivers serious performance without sacrificing comfort. Whether youre tackling tough tasks or heading out for a weekend trip, this Sierra is built to get it done.</p><p class= data-start=1949 data-end=2001>💰 <strong data-start=1952 data-end=2001>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.</strong></p><p class= data-start=1949 data-end=2001><strong data-start=1952 data-end=2001>JCDC MOTORS.</strong></p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

285,249 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5"

Watch This Vehicle
12407223

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5"

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1744492824
  2. 1744492825
  3. 1744492824
  4. 1744492825
  5. 1744492824
  6. 1744492824
  7. 1744492825
  8. 1744492825
  9. 1744492824
  10. 1744492825
  11. 1744492825
  12. 1744492825
  13. 1744492825
  14. 1744492825
  15. 1744492825
  16. 1744492824
  17. 1744492824
  18. 1744492824
  19. 1744492825
  20. 1744492824
  21. 1744492825
  22. 1744492825
  23. 1744492824
  24. 1744492824
  25. 1744492824
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
285,249KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTV2LEC6HZ239144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Silver + Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 285,249 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC Sierra 4WD Double Cab 143.5" | Rugged Capability Meets Everyday Comfort | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers

The 2017 GMC Sierra 4WD Double Cab blends bold styling, powerful performance, and dependable utility into one solid package. Built to handle tough jobs and weekend adventures alike, this truck delivers on all fronts — whether you're at work or on the move.

✅ Key Features:

Engine: Powerful V8 Engine – Strong and reliable performance, perfect for towing, hauling, and all-around driving confidence.

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth shifting with power when you need it, built for both highway cruising and heavy-duty tasks.

Drivetrain: 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive) – Exceptional traction and control in all weather and road conditions, ready for off-road and challenging terrain.

Cab: Double Cab with 143.5" Wheelbase – Spacious interior with comfortable rear seating, blending passenger comfort and work-ready functionality.

Technology: Touchscreen Display, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB Ports, AUX Input, and Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls for seamless connectivity on the go.

Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Multiple Airbags, Backup Camera, and Daytime Running Lights for added confidence behind the wheel.

Towing & Utility: Factory Tow Package, Durable Bed Liner, and Integrated Trailer Brake Controller – ready to handle trailers, gear, and more.

Comfort: Premium Cloth Seating, Air Conditioning, Power Windows & Locks, and Quiet Cabin Insulation for a smooth and enjoyable ride.

The 2017 GMC Sierra Double Cab is a go-anywhere, do-anything truck that delivers serious performance without sacrificing comfort. Whether you're tackling tough tasks or heading out for a weekend trip, this Sierra is built to get it done.

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.

JCDC MOTORS.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2016 Subaru Outback 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i w/Limited Pkg for sale in Cobourg, ON
2016 Subaru Outback 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i w/Limited Pkg 200,385 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi A3 4dr Sdn FrontTrak 2.0T Komfort for sale in Cobourg, ON
2017 Audi A3 4dr Sdn FrontTrak 2.0T Komfort 124,101 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox Awd 4dr Ltz for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox Awd 4dr Ltz 125,061 KM $9,799 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500