$23,700+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
218,247KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC2HG485464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,247 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 GMC SIERRA CREW CAB 4X4
"ELEVATION PACKAGE"
5.3 LTR V8
INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A LUBRICO CANADA WARRANTY
Vehicle Features
Packages
ELEVATION PACKAGE
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Pickup box (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered on Regular Cab.)
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Grille surround, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Mirror caps, body-colour (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Bumper, front chrome lower
Active aero shutters
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
6-Speaker Audio System
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
8" Touch Screen
