Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

58,901 KM

Details Description Features

$22,918

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,918

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX-WINTER TIRES ON ALLOYS!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

LX-WINTER TIRES ON ALLOYS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 9552751
  2. 9552751
  3. 9552751
  4. 9552751
  5. 9552751
  6. 9552751
  7. 9552751
  8. 9552751
  9. 9552751
  10. 9552751
  11. 9552751
  12. 9552751
  13. 9552751
  14. 9552751
  15. 9552751
  16. 9552751
  17. 9552751
  18. 9552751
  19. 9552751
  20. 9552751
  21. 9552751
  22. 9552751
  23. 9552751
Contact Seller

$22,918

+ taxes & licensing

58,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9552751
  • Stock #: W5859A
  • VIN: SHHFK7G2XHU303187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 58,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Ready for winter in style this Civic Hatch LX features: ONLY 58,901 KMS, WINTER TIRES ON ALLOYS, SUMMER TIRES ON BLACK SPORT ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. Very clean White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2014 Toyota Corolla ...
 137,241 KM
$15,812 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 27,979 KM
$29,963 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Sienna X...
 28,461 KM
$62,925 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory