2017 Honda Civic
LX-WINTER TIRES ON ALLOYS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$22,918
- Listing ID: 9552751
- Stock #: W5859A
- VIN: SHHFK7G2XHU303187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 58,901 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready for winter in style this Civic Hatch LX features: ONLY 58,901 KMS, WINTER TIRES ON ALLOYS, SUMMER TIRES ON BLACK SPORT ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. Very clean White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
