$23,898+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2017 Honda Civic
EX+SNOW TIRES!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$23,898
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9755197
- Stock #: W5958A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F89HH032870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W5958A
- Mileage 56,897 KM
Vehicle Description
This EX has ONLY 56,897 KMS! Features: THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES ON RIMS, POWER SUNROOF, BEAUTIFUL 16 INCH ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Super clean Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.