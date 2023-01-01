Menu
2017 Honda Civic

56,897 KM

Details Description Features

$23,898

+ tax & licensing
$23,898

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

EX+SNOW TIRES!

2017 Honda Civic

EX+SNOW TIRES!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$23,898

+ taxes & licensing

56,897KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9755197
  • Stock #: W5958A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F89HH032870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W5958A
  • Mileage 56,897 KM

Vehicle Description

This EX has ONLY 56,897 KMS! Features: THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES ON RIMS, POWER SUNROOF, BEAUTIFUL 16 INCH ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Super clean Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

