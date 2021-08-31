Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

54,250 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Kia

905-377-1382

2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

905-377-1382

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7845120
  • Stock #: 03706A
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE3HU350833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,250 KM

Vehicle Description

This Fun Little Accent Features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth Connection, CD/Auxiliary/USB, A/C, Cruise Control, & SiriusXM Capability!

Come On In & Check It Out!

Feel free to send any inquiries through the contact form, we will respond with actual answers! Book a test drive through email, phone us directly at 905 377 1382 or submit your credit application through our secure link HTTPS://COBOURGKIA.COM/FINANCING/



SELLING PRICE INCLUDES: Admin, Safety Certification, Emisssions Test, Reconditioning.

EXTRA FEES: HST & Licensing

HOME OF THE BEST VALUE CERTIFIED USED CAR: Our Standards of Safety Certification are among the highest in Ontario. Where some dealers may pass vehicles with minimum requirements, we go above and beyond when it comes to brakes and tires. We may not be the cheapest but we can assure you that we give much more value then our price.

COBOURG KIA IS A FAMILY OWNED DEALERSHIP ESTABLISHED IN 2001. COBOURG KIA PROUDLY SERVES THE COBOURG, PORT HOPE, BALTIMORE, GRAFTON, CASTLETON, GORES LANDING, ROSENEATH, COLBORNE, BRIGHTON, WARKWORTH, TRENTON, BELLEVILLE, PETERBOROUGH, BOWMANVILLE, CLARINGTON, NEWCASTLE, COURTICE, OSHAWA WHITBY AREA.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT COBOURG KIA BY VISITING THEIR WEBSITE: WWW.COBOURGKIA.COM

CREDIT CHALLENGED? We Handle All Situations.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Cobourg Kia

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

