Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

54,356 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,356KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8871956
  • Stock #: 22066B
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2HU087711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,356 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited Dark Blue*CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, LUBE, OIL AND FILTER COMPLETED, HEATED SEATS, *NAVIGATION*, *ONE OWNER*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, *SUNROOF*, Elantra Limited, 4D Sedan, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, FWD, Black Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cobourg Mazda

2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 87,321 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 124,684 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 Gran...
 56,850 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-1820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory