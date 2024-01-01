Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Tucson

89,461 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE AWD

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,461KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA48HU331553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24172B
  • Mileage 89,461 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cobourg Mazda

Used 2024 Mazda Miata MX-5 RF GT Grand Touring MT for sale in Cobourg, ON
2024 Mazda Miata MX-5 RF GT Grand Touring MT 2,626 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Civic EX LX Coupe CVT for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Honda Civic EX LX Coupe CVT 209,675 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Cobourg, ON
2022 Mazda CX-5 GT 51,035 KM $31,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cobourg Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-1820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson