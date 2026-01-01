$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4DR 2.0L
2017 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4DR 2.0L
Location
JC&DC Motors
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
289-252-1583
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,350 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices.
Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Email: deals@jcdcmotors.com
Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078
*Sold Certified
*Extended Warranty Available
*Financing Available
*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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Powertrain
Additional Features
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289-252-1583