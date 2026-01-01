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<p class=p1><strong>JC&DC MOTORS</strong> offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. </p><p class=p1>Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! </p><p class=p1>Want more details on this specific vehicle?</p><p class=p1><strong>Email: deals@jcdcmotors.com</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1><strong>Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078</strong></span></p><p class=p1><strong>*Sold Certified</strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Extended Warranty Available  </strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Financing Available </strong></p><p class=p1>*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*</p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

152,350 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4DR 2.0L

Watch This Vehicle
14403370.821766775?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33824

2017 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4DR 2.0L

Location

JC&DC Motors

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

289-252-1583

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
152,350KM
VIN KM8J23A44HU488550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,350 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. 

Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! 

Want more details on this specific vehicle?

Email: deals@jcdcmotors.com

Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078

*Sold Certified

*Extended Warranty Available  

*Financing Available 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors Cobourg Location

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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289-252-XXXX

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289-252-1583

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$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

JC&DC Motors

289-252-1583

2017 Hyundai Tucson