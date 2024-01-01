$9,299+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4DR HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION
2017 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4DR HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
Used
218,037KM
VIN 1C4NJRAB2HD180836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,037 KM
Vehicle Description
GET WINTER READY WITH THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 WHEEL DRIVE JEEP PATRIOT/ COMFORTABLE AND SPACIOUS/ LEATHER SEATS/ NAVIGATION
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
2017 Jeep Patriot