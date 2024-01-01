Menu
<p>GET WINTER READY WITH THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 WHEEL DRIVE JEEP PATRIOT/ COMFORTABLE AND SPACIOUS/ LEATHER SEATS/ NAVIGATION</p>

2017 Jeep Patriot

218,037 KM

$9,299

+ tax & licensing
Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
218,037KM
VIN 1C4NJRAB2HD180836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,037 KM

Vehicle Description

GET WINTER READY WITH THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 WHEEL DRIVE JEEP PATRIOT/ COMFORTABLE AND SPACIOUS/ LEATHER SEATS/ NAVIGATION

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

