<p>Calling all adventurers! Get ready to conquer any terrain with this robust 2017 Jeep Patriot High Altitude 4x4, now available at JSC Auto Sales. This stylish grey SUV boasts a black interior, a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, and an automatic transmission, making it a reliable and capable companion for any journey. With 185,349 km on the odometer, this Patriot has seen its fair share of adventures, and its ready for more.</p><p>This High Altitude trim comes packed with features that will keep you comfortable and safe on the road. Enjoy the sun streaming in through the sunroof, and stay cool with the air conditioning on even the hottest days. Keep your passengers safe with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. And with cruise control and tilt steering, every drive is enjoyable.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this Jeep stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>High Altitude Trim:</strong> Experience premium styling and added features that elevate your driving experience.</li><li><strong>4x4 Capability:</strong> Conquer any road with confidence, thanks to the powerful 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the open air and panoramic views with the convenience of a sunroof.</li><li><strong>Anti-Lock Brakes:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing you have enhanced braking capabilities in all conditions.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags:</strong> Stay protected with added safety features for both the driver and passengers.</li></ul><p>This 2017 Jeep Patriot High Altitude 4x4 is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a reliable, capable, and stylish SUV. Come down to JSC Auto Sales today to take it for a test drive and see for yourself!</p><p><em>Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees</em></p>

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,349 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

