2017 Jeep Patriot
HIGH ALTITUDE 4X4
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,349 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all adventurers! Get ready to conquer any terrain with this robust 2017 Jeep Patriot High Altitude 4x4, now available at JSC Auto Sales. This stylish grey SUV boasts a black interior, a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, and an automatic transmission, making it a reliable and capable companion for any journey. With 185,349 km on the odometer, this Patriot has seen its fair share of adventures, and it's ready for more.
This High Altitude trim comes packed with features that will keep you comfortable and safe on the road. Enjoy the sun streaming in through the sunroof, and stay cool with the air conditioning on even the hottest days. Keep your passengers safe with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. And with cruise control and tilt steering, every drive is enjoyable.
Here are five features that truly make this Jeep stand out:
- High Altitude Trim: Experience premium styling and added features that elevate your driving experience.
- 4x4 Capability: Conquer any road with confidence, thanks to the powerful 4-wheel drive system.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open air and panoramic views with the convenience of a sunroof.
- Anti-Lock Brakes: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have enhanced braking capabilities in all conditions.
- Side Airbags: Stay protected with added safety features for both the driver and passengers.
This 2017 Jeep Patriot High Altitude 4x4 is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a reliable, capable, and stylish SUV. Come down to JSC Auto Sales today to take it for a test drive and see for yourself!
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
