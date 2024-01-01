Menu
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 3 month basic Power train warranty**

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

2017 Kia Forte

194,570 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,570KM
Good Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A82HE119703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,570 KM

Vehicle Description

***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 3 month basic Power train warranty**

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2017 Kia Forte