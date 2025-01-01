$8,899+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Man LX
2017 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Man LX
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$8,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,231 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Man LX at TrueNorth Auto Brokers is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable, stylish, and fuel-efficient sedan. With its sleek design and modern features, this vehicle offers a comfortable ride and impressive handling.
Under the hood, it’s powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed manual transmission, providing an engaging driving experience while maintaining excellent fuel economy. The Kia Forte LX comes with a spacious interior featuring high-quality materials, offering ample room for both passengers and cargo.
Key features include:
- Bluetooth hands-free connectivity for convenient phone and media integration.
- Air conditioning, power windows, and keyless entry for added comfort and convenience.
- Cruise control, remote trunk release, and power-adjustable mirrors for ease of use.
- Safety features such as traction control, stability control, and multiple airbags to ensure peace of mind on every drive.
This 2017 Kia Forte is a well-maintained, low-mileage option at TrueNorth Auto Brokers, ready to hit the road with reliability and efficiency. Visit us today for a test drive and experience the versatility and value this vehicle offers!
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583