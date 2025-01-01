Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=263>The <strong data-start=4 data-end=37>2017 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Man LX</strong> at <strong data-start=41 data-end=67>TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong> is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable, stylish, and fuel-efficient sedan. With its sleek design and modern features, this vehicle offers a comfortable ride and impressive handling.</p><p data-start=265 data-end=588>Under the hood, it’s powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed manual transmission, providing an engaging driving experience while maintaining excellent fuel economy. The Kia Forte LX comes with a spacious interior featuring high-quality materials, offering ample room for both passengers and cargo.</p><p data-start=590 data-end=611>Key features include:</p><ul data-start=612 data-end=1021><li data-start=612 data-end=695><strong data-start=614 data-end=651>Bluetooth hands-free connectivity</strong> for convenient phone and media integration.</li><li data-start=696 data-end=795><strong data-start=698 data-end=718>Air conditioning</strong>, <strong data-start=720 data-end=737>power windows</strong>, and <strong data-start=743 data-end=760>keyless entry</strong> for added comfort and convenience.</li><li data-start=796 data-end=893><strong data-start=798 data-end=816>Cruise control</strong>, <strong data-start=818 data-end=842>remote trunk release</strong>, and <strong data-start=848 data-end=876>power-adjustable mirrors</strong> for ease of use.</li><li data-start=894 data-end=1021><strong data-start=896 data-end=915>Safety features</strong> such as traction control, stability control, and multiple airbags to ensure peace of mind on every drive.</li></ul><p> </p><p data-start=1023 data-end=1259 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>This 2017 Kia Forte is a well-maintained, low-mileage option at TrueNorth Auto Brokers, ready to hit the road with reliability and efficiency. Visit us today for a test drive and experience the versatility and value this vehicle offers!</p><p data-start=1023 data-end=1259 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=> </p><p data-start=1023 data-end=1259 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees</em></p>

2017 Kia Forte

169,231 KM

Details Description Features

$8,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Man LX

Watch This Vehicle
12261061

2017 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Man LX

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1741473181
  2. 1741473181
  3. 1741473181
  4. 1741473181
  5. 1741473181
  6. 1741473181
  7. 1741473181
  8. 1741473181
  9. 1741473181
  10. 1741473181
  11. 1741473181
  12. 1741473181
  13. 1741473182
  14. 1741473182
  15. 1741473182
  16. 1741473182
  17. 1741473182
  18. 1741473182
  19. 1741473182
  20. 1741473182
  21. 1741473182
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,231KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPFK4A72HE006831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,231 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Man LX at TrueNorth Auto Brokers is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable, stylish, and fuel-efficient sedan. With its sleek design and modern features, this vehicle offers a comfortable ride and impressive handling.

Under the hood, it’s powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed manual transmission, providing an engaging driving experience while maintaining excellent fuel economy. The Kia Forte LX comes with a spacious interior featuring high-quality materials, offering ample room for both passengers and cargo.

Key features include:

  • Bluetooth hands-free connectivity for convenient phone and media integration.
  • Air conditioning, power windows, and keyless entry for added comfort and convenience.
  • Cruise control, remote trunk release, and power-adjustable mirrors for ease of use.
  • Safety features such as traction control, stability control, and multiple airbags to ensure peace of mind on every drive.

 

This 2017 Kia Forte is a well-maintained, low-mileage option at TrueNorth Auto Brokers, ready to hit the road with reliability and efficiency. Visit us today for a test drive and experience the versatility and value this vehicle offers!

 

Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander GT AWD for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander GT AWD 157,993 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sdn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem AWP/Pwr Moon for sale in Cobourg, ON
2011 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sdn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem AWP/Pwr Moon 130,923 MI $6,799 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS 224,492 KM $6,499 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,899

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Forte