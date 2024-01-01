Menu
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 3 month basic Power train warranty**

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

2017 Kia NIRO

225,437 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia NIRO

2017 Kia NIRO

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,437KM
Good Condition
VIN KNDCC3LC4H5094720

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,437 KM

***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 3 month basic Power train warranty**

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2017 Kia NIRO