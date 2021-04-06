Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sportage

72,004 KM

Details Description Features

$16,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,595

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Kia

905-377-1382

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

LX HEATED SEATS | REVERSE CAMERA | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

LX HEATED SEATS | REVERSE CAMERA | BLUETOOTH

Location

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

905-377-1382

  1. 6841130
  2. 6841130
  3. 6841130
  4. 6841130
  5. 6841130
  6. 6841130
  7. 6841130
  8. 6841130
  9. 6841130
  10. 6841130
  11. 6841130
  12. 6841130
  13. 6841130
  14. 6841130
  15. 6841130
  16. 6841130
  17. 6841130
  18. 6841130
  19. 6841130
  20. 6841130
  21. 6841130
  22. 6841130
Contact Seller

$16,595

+ taxes & licensing

72,004KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6841130
  • Stock #: 03686A
  • VIN: KNDPM3AC9H7213383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,004 KM

Vehicle Description

This Great Kia Sportage Features: Heated Seats, A/C, Power-Locks, Power-Windows, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, CD/Auxiliary and USB Included, SiriusXM Capability & Backup Camera!

Come On In & Check It Out!

Feel free to send any inquiries through the contact form, we will respond with actual answers! Book a test drive through email, phone us directly at 905 377 1382 or submit your credit application through our secure link HTTPS://COBOURGKIA.COM/FINANCING/


SELLING PRICE INCLUDES: Admin, Safety Certification, Emisssions Test, Reconditioning.
EXTRA FEES: HST & Licensing

HOME OF THE BEST VALUE CERTIFIED USED CAR: Our Standards of Safety Certification are among the highest in Ontario. Where some dealers may pass vehicles with minimum requirements, we go above and beyond when it comes to brakes and tires. We may not be the cheapest but we can assure you that we give much more value then our price.

COBOURG KIA IS A FAMILY OWNED DEALERSHIP ESTABLISHED IN 2001. COBOURG KIA PROUDLY SERVES THE COBOURG, PORT HOPE, BALTIMORE, GRAFTON, CASTLETON, GORES LANDING, ROSENEATH, COLBORNE, BRIGHTON, WARKWORTH, TRENTON, BELLEVILLE, PETERBOROUGH, BOWMANVILLE, CLARINGTON, NEWCASTLE, COURTICE, OSHAWA WHITBY AREA.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT COBOURG KIA BY VISITING THEIR WEBSITE: WWW.COBOURGKIA.COM

CREDIT CHALLENGED? We Handle All Situations.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cobourg Kia

2011 Kia Soul 2.0L 2...
 111,766 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte 1.6L ...
 129,280 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Soul EX HEA...
 97,476 KM
$13,195 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cobourg Kia

Cobourg Kia

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

Call Dealer

905-377-XXXX

(click to show)

905-377-1382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory