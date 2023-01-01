Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Land Rover Discovery

83,729 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Land Rover Discovery

DIESEL Td6 HSE LUXURY HSE Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Discovery

DIESEL Td6 HSE LUXURY HSE Luxury

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
83,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10380414
  • Stock #: 24006A
  • VIN: SALRHBBK2HA038595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24006A
  • Mileage 83,729 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cobourg Mazda

2017 Land Rover Disc...
 83,729 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma B...
 42,762 KM
$50,888 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 138,287 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cobourg Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-1820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory