2017 Land Rover Discovery

$39,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 7 2 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10380414

10380414 Stock #: 24006A

24006A VIN: SALRHBBK2HA038595

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 24006A

Mileage 83,729 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.