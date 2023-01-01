Menu
2017 Land Rover Evoque

101,556 KM

Details Description Features

$28,997

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

SE-LEATHER+NAVI+HTD STEERING!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

101,556KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9845567
  • Stock #: W5874B
  • VIN: SALVP2BG7HH243575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # W5874B
  • Mileage 101,556 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED! This Evoque SE is super clean and features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS AND MORE. Black exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

905-372-5437

