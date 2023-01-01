$28,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Evoque
SE-LEATHER+NAVI+HTD STEERING!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
- Listing ID: 9845567
- Stock #: W5874B
- VIN: SALVP2BG7HH243575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 101,556 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED! This Evoque SE is super clean and features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS AND MORE. Black exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.
